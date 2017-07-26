Tesla Model 3 News: Long-Awaited Sedan Comes Out July 28; Interior Photos Revealed

Tesla is finally releasing its long-awaited Model 3 sedan on Friday, July 28.

Facebook/tesla Photo of the upcoming Tesla Model 3.

Tesla's biggest launch yet is only a few days away and sightings of production units have been surfacing online. Ahead of the major launch this week, Tesla seems to still be at the performance testing stage or just possibly tuning the vehicle.

Electrek obtained new photos of a white Model 3 on the road with sensors both on the wheels and the roof. The images were originally from JP Coupa, who captured the photos in North Beach, San Francisco.

Since the Model 3 was announced, many car enthusiasts have been excited to see the upcoming electric car. Multiple images of the vehicle's interior have been revealed, and the biggest complaint has been the dashboard's design.

The new setup basically removes everything familiar in the traditional dashboard and replaces it with a multi-touch display. For instance, the driver information and speedometer traditionally found behind the wheel has been removed entirely. A 15-inch touchscreen is used for that information as well as for car entertainment. It is quite similar to the multi-touch display found in the Model S.

As for its body, the Model 3 boasts a restrained and smooth design — a work of Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen. It has a glass roof that begins at the windshield and runs through the spoiler at the back. Additionally, the vehicle has a subtler rear haunch compared to the Model S' sharper rear.

The Model 3 will have a starting price of $35,000 prior to federal tax exemptions. This price range makes it an even bigger competitor in the electric vehicle market. The upcoming car can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in under six seconds and can run at least 215 miles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously announced that these are just baseline specs the company hopes to exceed in the future.