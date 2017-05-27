Tesla Model 3 vs Model S Specs, Price and Features Review: Model 3 Not a Next-Generation Model S

When the Tesla Model 3 was announced, it sparked speculations that the new vehicle would be a version of the company's flagship vehicle, the Model S. However, Tesla has finally spoken up and clarified the differences between the Model 3 and Model S.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonTesla will soon be releasing the highly anticipated Model 3.

On a page on the Tesla website specifically designed for the purpose of comparing the two vehicles, the automaker said, "Model 3 is designed and built as a mass market, affordable electric vehicle. Although it will be our newest vehicle, Model 3 is not 'Version 3' or the most advanced Tesla. Like Model S, it is designed to be the safest car in its class."

On the other hand, Tesla reiterated that the Model S is their flagship, premium model, which comes with more range and acceleration, as well as more display and customization options.

Also, while Model S owners get to enjoy a lifetime of free unlimited supercharging, Model 3 owners will have to pay per use of supercharging.

Moreover, the electric-car maker explained that both the Model S and Model 3 were designed to be "world's leading cars in their class, built upon the fourth version of Tesla technology."

According to reports, the confusion brought about by the rumors that the Model 3 is an upgrade of the Model S has affected the sales of the latter.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified, "We're going to be a broken record on this front, but we really have to be emphatic for an error that I unfortunately take full responsibility in naming something that inherently would cause confusion in marketing."

The demand for Model 3 has been reported to be extremely high, with over 150,000 orders made after it was unveiled last year, according to Heavy. However, with Tesla's comparison of it from the high-end Model S, will the demand remain as is?

The Tesla Model 3 has a base price of $35,000. Production is said to begin in mid 2017.