Tesla Model X Review: What It Has to Offer and How the SUV Version Beat a Lamborghini Aventador SV in a Race

Reuters/Stephen Lam A Tesla Motors Model X electric sports-utility vehicle opens its falcon wing doors on stage during a presentation in Fremont, California September 29, 2015.

Elon Musk has always had a vision. For his beloved Tesla, the plan was to create a sports car, use the money to create a more accessible and affordable version, and finally optimize the electric car in such a way that the world will want to have it. Recent reviews on the 2017 Tesla Model X indicate that he has succeeded. This is what critics have to say about the latest Tesla car to be released.

According to a review by CNET, the Tesla Model X has the pros of having incredible performance afforded to it by what is under the hood, as well as really good practicality. The Tesla Model X is still definitely ahead of its time, but that is not necessarily a bad thing as it offers some of the best features to be seen on any automobile. Unfortunately, no car is perfect, and the critics were understandably frustrated by the doors, which open upward instead of the usual movement.

Meanwhile, Trusted Reviews chose to showcase what the electric, luxury crossover SUV has to offer by posting a video of a drag race between the Tesla Model X SUV against Lamborghini's Aventador SV. In an eyebrow-raising moment, the Tesla Model X, which is three times heavier than the other supercar, won against the Aventador in a quarter-mile race, setting a record of 11.418 seconds. Considering the Tesla Model X SUV is not even a supercar, scoring 0-60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds is jaw-dropping.

Considering what the supercar version in Tesla Model X and the SUV version in the Tesla Model X SUV has to offer, fans are all the more convinced that it is only a matter of time before Musk is standing above and beyond all the companies in the automobile market. Electric cars might just be the new trend in the next few years.