'The 100' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jaha Stirs Up Problem for Clarke

Jaha (Isaiah Washington) will put Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) leadership to a test in the upcoming episode of "The 100."

In the episode titled "DNR," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Jaha's discovery will cause an uproar among the survivors. The peace that Clarke has worked hard to maintain will be broken, as people start to fear for their lives. They have several days before the acid rain arrives, but already, the tension among them is going off the charts.

After the destruction of the radiation chamber, the little hope that they have that they will survive the apocalypse was thoroughly crushed. Jaha is not helping the situation. Because of him, some of the survivors are starting to believe that it is best to leave the shelter and seek deliverance elsewhere.

The promo shows Clarke trying to convince everyone that their only hope for survival is by staying inside the protective shelter. Jasper (Devon Bostick), however, has a different idea. In the clip, he is urging the others to leave before the acid rain arrives.

Monty (Christopher Larkin) tries to make his voice heard, telling him and the others that leaving is a bad idea. His pleas will fall on deaf ears, though, as Jasper and company eventually venture outside the sanctuary.

For Jasper and the others, choosing Jaha over Clarke appears to be a better idea. They have somehow lost confidence in the latter's ability to save them. After all, if not for Clarke, Abigail's (Paige Turco) experiment would have still continued.

It was Abigail who destroyed the radiation chamber. She did it to save her daughter from becoming the next test subject. The last one they used died horribly. When Emori's (Luisa D'Oliveira) betrayal was revealed, she was chosen to be the next to go. Clarke, however, did not agree with the plan. She offered herself as sacrifice, prompting her mother to obliterate the apparatus. By doing so, she effectively stopped further experiments from being performed. Her actions, of course, meant losing what they thought was their only way to survive.

"The 100" season 4 episode 9 will air Wednesday, April 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.