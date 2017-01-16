'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Bellamy's Scream in Extended Trailer May Hint at a Core Character Death

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The CW recently unveiled an extended trailer for "The 100" season 4 and while there are some fun moments, the teaser also puts a lot of questions on the line.

Facebook/The100 'The 100' season 4 has a new extended trailer out for fans to dissect.

One of the thrilling moments that Screener TV caught from the new trailer is Bellamy (Bob Morley) screaming in agony. It appears that he is either being tortured physically or emotionally.

The outlet notes that there are a couple of people that Bellamy would scream over in his lifetime and based on the intensity of his scream, it could mean that "The 100" season 4 may deliver another shocking and highly emotional core character death that will leave fans in grief.

The showrunners have not directly mentioned any names over the past months regarding character deaths but fans can expect a massive number of people dying in the upcoming installment. The extended teaser gave a few glimpses of just how huge of an effect the nuclear radiation will leave on the remaining people on Earth.

The newest "The 100" season 4 trailer also sees more of Octavia's (Marie Avgeropoulos) dark side, which has been teased over and over in the past months. It appears that there's no stopping her as she claims the blood of people who may or may not be involved with Lincoln's (Ricky Whittle) untimely passing.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is also in big trouble when the show returns in February. She has yet to make the big announcement to her people regarding the nuclear radiation. "How do I tell these people that the world is ending after everything they've been through?" Clarke asks.

Despite the issues that the Sky Crew and everyone else is faced with, it appears that Bellamy and Clarke's bond will be stronger in "The 100" season 4. The trailer hints that the two will continue to work together to bring their people to safety. Will their efforts be worth it all in the end?

"The 100" season 4 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.