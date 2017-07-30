'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke-Bellamy Romance Not Happening Soon

Facebook/cwthe100 Clarke and Bellamy will not prioritize romance in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) relationship will be put in the back burner for a while in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Series creator Jason Rothenberg hinted to TV Guide that romance would probably be the last thing Bellamy and Clarke would think of in the new installment.

First, Bellamy must lead the other survivors in their return to ground after spending six years in the Ark. On Clarke's part, a lot has happened in the years she spent alone while the rest of humanity left. While she has a Nightblood named Maddie with her, Clarke cannot deny that she has been lonely without her people. Once they return, she is expected to again lead the fray for survival.

Although romance will always be at the back of Clarke's and Bellamy's minds, there are more important things to consider aside from their feelings. Rothenberg hinted that the much-awaited confession could definitely happen, but fans should probably not expect it so soon.

"What I always say about questions in this area is you never know," Rothenberg told TV Guide. "I don't want to spoil anything. I don't want to say what's going to happen and then have it not happen or vice versa, because it's always evolving."

He added: "Those guys are amazing together. They're really the heart of the show on some level. It's been their story since the beginning and it's their story today and you never know."

Meanwhile, Clarke also has to deal with the rogue spaceship that materialized out of nowhere in last season's finale. The synopsis for the premiere hinted that whoever are inside the ship are no friends of Clarke's, and she has yet to determine if they are an enemy. It is also possible that they have come to take over. Clarke needs all the help she can get, but who will come to save her? Bellamy and the others are still stuck in the Ark. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and her gang, on the other hand, are still inside the bunker, where they barricaded themselves during the nuclear holocaust.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.