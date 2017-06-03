'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Echo to Work on Relationship with Bellamy

Echo (Tasya Teles) has a lot to make up to Bellamy (Bob Morley) in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Facebook/cwthe100Echo seeks Bellamy's forgiveness in the upcoming season of "The 100."

According to TV Guide, Echo will eventually mellow down and change her antagonistic attitude towards her former political enemy. It was Bellamy who gave her a spot in the rocket so she could escape Praimfaya and reach the Ark. He did this knowing how many times Echo betrayed him and tried to get him killed.

In season 3, Echo betrayed him and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) by leading them to a trap. The next installment, she sent Bellamy to Roan (Zach McGowan) as a hostage. Despite all these, he still had the heart to give her another chance at life.

Now that Teles has been promoted to a series regular, fans can expect to see more of her character on the show. Echo may start fixing her relationship with Bellamy as well as with Raven (Lindsey Morgan). After all, they have six years of being around each other's company.

Meanwhile, the installment is also expected to reveal more of the little girl who was accompanying Clarke (Eliza Taylor) on the ground as they await Bellamy and the others' return.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg told TVLine that the little girl is not related biologically to Clarke, but they have a very important relationship.

"She's a Nightblood named Maddie, and she's been with her for five years. They are, for all intents and purposes, bonded the way a mother and daughter would be. So Clarke loves her, and her decision-making process has changed, just as it does for anyone who has a child. ... We'll tell the story of how they came together in Season 5, and how they've been surviving as the only two people on the planet — until that ship shows up," the EP teased.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.