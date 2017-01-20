'The Affair' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Helen's Guilt is Consuming Her

Helen (Maura Tierney) is close to a mental breakdown in the upcoming episode of "The Affair." Will she finally reveal the truth about the night Scotty (Colin Donnell) died?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeHelen wants to come clean in the upcoming episode of "The Affair."

The ninth episode of the Showtime series' season 3 will see Helen wanting to admit the role she played that fateful night of Scotty's accident. In the promo, she is telling her mother, Margaret (Kathleen Chalfant), that she killed someone. The older woman replies by slapping her, warning Helen not to say those words ever again. Helen was the one driving the vehicle that ended Scotty's life. Noah (Dominic West) told her to kept it a secret and went to prison for her sake. For years, Helen lived with her guilt, knowing her ex-husband was suffering because of what she did.

Helen's sudden attack of guilt must have stemmed after she saw Alison (Ruth Wilson) last episode. Alison wanted to talk to her about what happened that night. She also had something to reveal. It was her who pushed Scotty towards the road. It was self-defense because he was trying to take advantage of her. Noah saw Alison hiding in the bushes, but he opted to keep it a secret.

In the teaser, Helen also tells Vic (Omar Metwally) that she cannot live with the guilt anymore. He urges her to keep quiet, or she will end up in jail. The teaser also sees another meeting taking place between Alison and Helen. This time around, their conversation is not so silted. They even talk about mundane things.

Meanwhile, Noah finds himself in one big mess. Viewers do not know if the prison guard, Gunther (Brendan Fraser), is part of Noah's hallucinations or not. Once again, Gunther appears in the promo. Noah is holding a knife, telling the prison guard to leave him alone. He is then shown running and crying. Noah's condition is becoming worse. As Alison's voiceover says, no one can help him. He alone can save himself.

"The Affair" season 3 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.