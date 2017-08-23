'The Affair' Season 4 News: 'Iron Fist' Actor Lands Major Arc Role

(Photo: Facebook/TheAffairShowtime) "The Affair" season 4 premieres 2018.

An MCU villain is making his way to "The Affair."

"Iron Fist" actor Ramon Rodriguez has been tapped to join the Showtime drama's fourth season, according to TVLine. The actor will be in the series for a major arc as Ben, a Marine veteran who is now working for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Ben works on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) — leading him to cross paths with Alison (Ruth Wilson), who is now a grief counselor. Further details about Rodriguez's character and how long he will be in the series have yet to be revealed. However, it's possible that he becomes a love interest for Alison.

Rodriguez recently appeared as Bakuto in the Netflix superhero shows "Iron Fist" and "The Defenders." His other TV credits include roles in "Gang Related" and "The Wire." The actor also joined ABC's 2011 revival of "Charlie's Angels" as Bosley.

Plot details for season 4 are still being kept under wraps. However, recent rumors claim that the show will see Cole (Joshua Jackson) try to get his family back together. It is also believed that he and Alison will try to give their relationship another chance.

Back in Nov. 2016, series creator Sarah Treem said she already has an ending in mind for "The Affair." Although she can't reveal what is in store for the characters of the gripping series, she hinted that it might not be the conclusion most fans would expect.

"This is going to totally turn people off the show [laughs], but I would say it's 'mature.' It's kind of like life," Treem explained. "I think there's an attitude when people are young that life is something you can win. That you can make all the right choices and somehow achieve a paradigm of life success. It never, ever works, for anyone. Basically, you have to keep making peace with what it is. I think that's sort of the end of The Affair. It's peace with what is."

"The Affair" season 4 is expected to premiere early 2018 on Showtime.