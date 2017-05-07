'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Alison to Get Her Happy Ending?

Alison (Ruth Wilson) may finally be getting her heart's desire in the next season of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeAlison prays for a happy ending in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Fans of the series are used to seeing a confused Alison who is desperately trying to decide on what she really wants in her life. It has been a tumultuous journey so far, from leaving her husband Cole (Joshua Jackson) for another man and then ultimately returning to him, begging for a second chance.

Last installment, Alison proved to be a surprise when she stuck with Cole, determined to win him back and make their family whole, even if Noah (Dominic West) did his best to make her change her mind. Spoilers predict it will not be long before she and Cole have their happy ending, finally together with their daughter.

Cole is predicted to choose Alison over his current wife, Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno), despite his misgivings about the former. Even after Alison broke his heart, Cole continued to pine for her. He might have married another woman, but the second his first wife barged into his life again, he was nothing but a wreck. Not long after, he started spending more and more time with her, together with their little girl. Luisa was furious because she had a nagging suspicion that something more has been happening between them behind closed doors. She was not wrong.

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Wilson talked about her character and how giving birth to Joanie could heal the wounds that both Alison and Cole have. According to her at the time, having a kid must be a clue that the ex-couple will find their way back to each other's arms and start the family they have always wanted.

"She's been in a place where she's just needed to find who she is, really and redefine or find herself. Perhaps it's that home is familiar to her. The fact that [she and Cole] had another child together is something like fate; it suggests that perhaps, they were meant to be, and they needed that fission to come back stronger. I don't know, but maybe," Wilson said.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.