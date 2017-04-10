'The Affair' Season 4: Is Juliette Ready to Give Up Everything for Noah?

Juliette (Irène Jacob) will have to decide if she is ready to devote herself to Noah (Dominic West) in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeNoah and Juliette are still together in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

In a December interview with Variety, series creator Sarah Treem talked about the storyline they have planned for the next installment. According to her, season 4 would definitely provide closure to the complicated relationships among the main characters. Treem said the plot she has in mind will bring all of them together for a "satisfying and surprising" end to their journey.

The series creator also shared that among the three women associated with Noah – Alison (Ruth Wilson), Helen (Maura Tierney) and Juliette – the last one interests her the most.

"The question is, who is Noah with Juliette, and could he possibly be a different person than he is with the other women in his life?" Treem teased in the Variety interview.

During the finale, Noah went to Paris to see Juliette. After the death of her husband, things seemed to be going smoothly for the two of them. He met her daughter. They also went out on dates and encountered some of her old friends. Noah, however, returned to the United States alone. Viewers got the idea that he was dissatisfied with the arrangement. Juliette was unlike Helen or Alison. She did not act like a woman in love most of the time.

For Treem, Juliette's difference from Helen was clear. The French professor did not judge Noah. Compared to Helen, who has always smothered him with affection, Juliette was a breath of fresh air. Helen has always believed that she and Noah belong together. As for Alison, she learned the hard way that she has made a lot of mistakes in her life and was eager to change.

If Noah and Juliette remain together, viewers can expect that she will meet his sister soon. Spoilers claim that Nina (Jennifer Esposito) will not like the French woman. In actuality, she has never liked any of the women linked to Noah. She also seems to be focused on hating her life and her brother to be bothered with relationships.

"The Affair" is rumored to return late 2017 for its fourth season.