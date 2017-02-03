'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Noah's Relationship With Juliette Last?

Everything seems to be all right in Noah's (Dominic West) world after his reunion with French professor Juliette (Irène Jacob) in the season 3 finale. Will they still be happy together in the next installment?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtimeNoah and Juliette are still together in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Showtime has recently announced the series' renewal. This comes as a surprise to some since according to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Affair" has reportedly not been doing so well in terms of rating and viewership. While the show had a good start in its freshman season and even earned a Golden Globe award, the succeeding ones drew poor reviews from critics. The new season is expected to air late this year.

The last finale showed a somewhat happy ending for Noah and his family. He and daughter Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles) were able to reconnect. He was in a relationship with Juliette, while Helen (Maura Tierney) and Vic (Omar Metwally) got back together.

Noah went to Paris to convince Juliette that a relationship with him was worth the shot. Her husband died, setting her free from the responsibilities she was saddled with ever since he got sick. Her daughter also seems to have accepted her affair with Noah. He and Juliette are able to have dinner together.

Noah then returned to the United States with Whitney, and it looks like she is slowly starting to forgive him for ruining their family in the past. When Noah drove his daughter home, he saw that Helen was with Vic and they were happy together. They exchanged waves and he left. Juliette remained in Paris, and it is unclear how they will manage their relationship from there.

While Noah's storyline closes peacefully, Alison's (Ruth Wilson) and Cole's (Joshua Jackson) still remain in the dark. The last time they were featured, they still had no idea what they wanted to do with their lives. Both agree that Joanie deserves to grow up with her mother, but Alison wants more. She believes that she and Cole belong together. It is obvious he still loves Alison, and that is why he feels guilty towards his wife, Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno).

"The Affair" season 4 is rumored to return late 2017.