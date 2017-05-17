'The Amazing Race' Renewed For Season 30 on CBS; Is an All-Star Season Coming Up?

CBS has officially renewed "The Amazing Race" for another season. What other surprises will the Emmy award-winning competitive reality series dish out in its 30th run?

Facebook/amazingraceTitle card for the 29th season of the reality television series "The Amazing Race," airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

The series has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program 10 times since the said award's inception in 2003, besting more popular reality series like "Survivor," "Dancing with the Stars," and "American Idol." Its record-setting seven-year streak was only broken in 2010 when "Top Chef" won the award for this category. However, the series went on to win the Emmy again in 2011, 2012, and 2014.

"The Amazing Race" has also been performing decently in the ratings year after year despite its constantly changing schedule. This year, the series has reportedly seen a big increase in its L7 ratings, averaging 6.5 million viewers and 1.5 in adults 18–49.

The on-going 29th season experimented with an all-new format to pique the interest of old and new audiences alike. Instead of bringing in 11 teams of two, this season ushered in 22 players who are complete strangers to each other. Whereas the previous seasons featured teams with existing relationships, season 29 saw these 22 strangers form teams of two at the starting line.

While some teams have had trouble forging a bond early on in the series, others have been able to work through the challenges like old friends. The current season is expected to air its final episode on Thursday, June 1, during which one team will win the grand prize of $1 million.

The previous episode featured the season's final Double U-Turn, which was instrumental in getting Michael and Liz eliminated from the race. The five remaining teams will now be heading to Vietnam in the subsequent back-to-back episodes set to air on Thursday, May 18, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

There is still no official announcement on when season 30 will be released. Some fans are speculating that the series may either follow the same format as the current season or may opt for a special All-Star offering. After all, it's been three years since the series brought back fan favorite teams for another shot at the grand price.