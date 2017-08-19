'The Amazing Race' Season 30 News: Filming to Begin This Fall; Season May Include Some Twists

Facebook/AmazingRace A scene from "The Amazing Race" season 29.

When CBS released their fall schedule, fans of the long-running reality show "The Amazing Race" were disappointed to see that their favorite was not included in the lineup. However, it has been announced that there is indeed another season coming out, just not this year.

Season 29, which concluded on the first of June this year, featured 22 strangers being paired off at the start of the race. This garnered mixed reviews from the viewers, and with the 30th season on the way, fans are curious as to what kind of tricks the people behind "The Amazing Race" are going to have up their sleeves.

Earlier this month at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Red Carpet, Leanne Aguilera of Entertainment Tonight caught up with "The Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan. During the brief talk, he revealed that producers Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri are cooking up something in celebrations of the show's 30th season.

While he could not get into details, he did seem to imply that there is going to be a twist.

"We do have something planned that I think is as exciting as Season 29," he revealed. "The only thing is that I can't tell you, you know, on 'Amazing Race' you get good entertainment, you know you get good twists. There's something good coming for 30, and it is Season 30, after all. We've got to do something special," he said, adding, "30, it's a lovely number."

Keoghan also appeared in "Good Day LA" recently, and he revealed that they are going to start shooting the new season this October. The premiere date of "The Amazing Race" season 30, however, is yet to be announced.

According to International Business Times, there may be a chance that the show is going to bring back fan favorites from the previous seasons as a way of celebrating the show's 30th season.

This includes season 25's Adam and Bethany of "The Soul Surfers" and Kym and Allie of "The Cyclists"; season 26's Hayley and Blair of "Rx For Love" and Harley and Jonathan of "Team New Kid"; season 27's Tiffany and Krista of "The Cheerleaders" and Denise and James Earl of "Team Alabama"; and many more.

"The Amazing Race" is known to bring back fan favorites every six seasons for another shot at the $1 million prize. With season 24 being the last one to have an all-star cast, it is possible to see familiar faces again competing in the upcoming season.