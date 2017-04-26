'The Arrangement' Episode 8 Recap: Hope Leaked Megan's Nude Photos

In the eighth episode of "The Arrangement," rising star Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) finally found out that, of all people, it was her best friend Hope (Katharine Isabelle) who leaked her nude photos to the press.

Facebook/TheArrangementEPromotional image for "The Arrangement."

On Sunday, Megan decided that she really needs to move in with Kyle West (Josh Henderson) after having another stalker break into his home. Kyle gladly welcomes Megan and even opts to upgrade the security measures at his place.

However, Megan does not approve of the idea of having security cameras everywhere, not after how her nude photos were leaked to the media just when she had the chance to jumpstart her acting career.

The night before Megan's move, she decided to invite over her best friends Hope and Shaun (Carra Patterson) for a sleepover and to keep her company while she packs up the stuff she will bring with her to Kyle's home.

Soon, things get tense when Hope and Shaun find themselves in a heated argument, eventually leading to the revelation of Hope's betrayal.

Hope and Shaun debated over the latter's growing closeness with Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan). Hope deemed that Shaun's closeness with him, which happened without Megan knowing, is an act of betrayal. And that is when Shaun prepares to lay all the cards at the table.

Hope then tried to convince Megan that Terence was the one who recently broke into Kyle's home and Shaun did nothing but go over his side. Shaun retaliated, saying, "Trust me Megan, Terence is not your problem."

However, Hope did not take Shaun's words as a signal for her to calm down. Instead, she fired back at the latter, saying, "He can manipulate your boyfriend into firing you off his movie, but no don't worry about him he's not your problem."

And that, for Shaun, was the last straw as she told Hope: "How can you even just sit here and act like you're the one who has Megan's back. What did you just forget about what you did?"

Shaun then told Megan that it was Hope who had given her naked photos to the media outlets. Hope then tried to persuade Megan to forgive her and that she only did that to teach her a lesson.

Hope had wanted to convince Megan that Kyle, Terence, and anyone from the Institute for the Higher Mind was no good for her but she grew upset with how Megan kept on ignoring her. Hope thought that giving Megan a headache such as a naked photo scandal would bring her closer.

Unfortunately for Hope, it was friendship over for Megan as the latter said, "I can't have you in my life."

"The Arrangement" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!