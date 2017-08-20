'The Bachelor' 2018 News: Will Luke Pell or Robby Hayes Join Season 22?

(Photo: Facebook/TheBachelor) Promotional image for ABC's "The Bachelor."

ABC has yet to name a new "Bachelor" for the reality show's 22nd season, but recent rumors suggest it could either be Luke Pell or Robby Hayes.

Pell, who joined JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," is reportedly one of the strongest contenders for "The Bachelor" season 22. A source told PEOPLE that Pell was supposed to have Nick Viall's spot as this year's bachelor. 2018 might finally be his year, as he already made it clear to producers that "he would love another chance at it and would do the show in a heartbeat."

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Hayes could also be the latest bachelor because of his charming personality. "Right now he's getting a questionable edit on 'Paradise,' with Raven [Gates] mocking him a lot, but he's been put on the show for a reason, to remind everyone of who he is and how hot he is, and if the audience seems to be responding well to him, he's got a real shot at it," explained the source.

"The Bachelorette" 2017 contestant Peter Kraus was initially rumored to be the next "The Bachelor" because he was a fan-favorite during the show. He was one of the final two contestants during Rachel Lindsay's season of the hit ABC series but failed to win after refusing to propose. He wanted to spend more time with her as boyfriend and girlfriend first, so Lindsay decided to choose Bryan Abasolo instead.

Sources claimed that Kraus's actions in "The Bachelorette" led producers to consider him as their "worst nightmare," which means it's very unlikely for him to be on "The Bachelor." However, "The Bachelor" expert Reality Steve believes otherwise. He shared that Kraus was the one who declined the show's offer, and they were just leaking a false story through an unnamed source to spin the narrative around.

"The Bachelor" season 22 premieres midseason 2018 on ABC.