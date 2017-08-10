'The Bachelor' 2018 Rumors: Will Peter Kraus Get the Lead for Season 22?

Facebook/TheBachelor A new bachelor has yet to be chosen.

Rachel Lindsay finally revealed that she is choosing Bryan Abasolo as the recipient of her final rose in the finale of "The Bachelorette" season 13, which made fans eager to find out who will star in the next season of "The Bachelor" for 2018.

Speculations claim that Lindsay's ex Peter Kraus might have a chance to be named as the next star in "The Bachelor" season 22, after he ended up as the runner-up in "The Bachelorette" season 13.

During an interview with host Michael Strahan from "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the 31-year-old business owner from Madison, Wisconsin revealed his thoughts about going back to the long-running dating reality show after Lindsay broke his heart.

"I'd have to think a lot about it," Kraus stated in the interview that was published by US Weekly.

While Kraus appears to be contemplating about his participation in the next season of "The Bachelor," Lindsay straightforwardly stated that he is not the ideal person to lead season 22 next year.

"I just don't think this world, this process, this journey, this show — I just don't think it's for you. You need more time, you need to see things through," the newly engaged lawyer from Dallas, Texas said right in front of Kraus when they met each other during the finale of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

Meanwhile, series host and producer Chris Harrison revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July that they still have to decide who among the men from Lindsay's season will emerge as the next Bachelor.

"They'd all be great Bachelors, they would. I can't poke a hole in any of them, but in all seriousness, we've not picked a Bachelor. So, I can tell you, no Bachelor is chosen," Harrison stated.

However, the host promised that fans will find out who will lead the next round of finding true love as soon as he gets word. He also claimed that taping for "The Bachelor" 2018 will not start for quite a while, so fans must wait until official announcement from ABC has been made.