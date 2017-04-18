'The Bachelorette' Season 13 Spoilers: Corinne Olympios Makes Appearance in Season 13

"The Bachelorette" season 13 will return to the small screen in just a month. But before it comes back for another season, Corinne Olympios revealed that she will make an appearance on the show.

(Photo: Facebook/TheBachelor)"The Bachelorette" 2017 is Rachel Lindsay.

"The Bachelor" favorite sat with hosts Michael Yo, Tony Fly and Symon on "Hits 1 in Hollywood" for an interview on Tuesday. According to E! Online, Olympios said that fans will get to see her on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

The previous "The Bachelor" contestant shared that she finished filming and episode with the forthcoming "The Bachelorette" star, Rachel Lindsay. Olympios also mentioned that aside from Lindsay, she got a chance to meet Lindsay's suitors as well.

Olympios also commented on what she thinks about the reality show's contestants. "[The suitors are] cute," she teases. She also thinks that things are looking good for her former rival and her suitors in the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

Moreover, Lindsay is the first black woman ever to be picked up by the show as its headliner. With that in mind, Olympios said she and Lindsay are "nervous." Even so, she shared, she is hoping that the series will do well in its ratings.

"It would be such a shame if people didn't watch because of her race," she added. In addition, she applauded her former competitor during her interview. Olympios said Lindsay's attitude is always sunny and delightful. Because of that, the ex "The Bachelor" candidate believes that viewers will not notice her race.

Furthermore, apart from the revelation on Olympios' comeback, four "The Bachelorette" contestants have been unveiled ahead of others. DeMario, Blake, Dean, and Eric are the first four competitors who will be vying for Lindsay's heart on the coming season.

Fans can catch Olympios, Lindsay and her suitors once "The Bachelorette" debuts its 13th season on May 22, 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.