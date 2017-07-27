'The Batman' Cast News, Release Date: Ben Affleck Still Wants to Play Batman

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Ben Affleck wants to continue playing Batman.

Rumors have been circulating lately that Ben Affleck may not be playing Bruce Wayne in "The Batman" anymore. But the actor recently revealed that he would like to continue playing the character should he be offered the chance.

A source apparently disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. was looking to write out Affleck's Batman. The report quickly gained momentum and was picked up by other media outlets. However, no confirmation of the rumor has been announced.

Affleck recently made an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con while promoting "Justice League" with co-star Gal Gadot. There, the Academy Award winner revealed his interest in continuing to play the Caped Crusader and explained why he chose not to direct "The Batman."

"My status remains what it always is. I've done the two movies. I've always intended on doing a third if Warners wants to make it. Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer," Affleck told Entertainment Weekly.

He later on added: "I'd love to do it as long as they'll have me. Eventually it'll be somebody else, and I'm sure they'll get somebody great. But while I'm doing it, I'm going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am."

Affleck was also very positive about Matt Reeves replacing him as director. Reeves is known for directing "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes." It has been said that Reeves is looking to make a Batman trilogy, and that "The Batman" will serve as its first installment. However, Affleck told the publication that Reeves has yet to share all of his plans. It is known, though, that Reeves is eyeing a "noir-driven, detective version" of the Caped Crusader.

"Matt hasn't really unveiled his full vision yet," Affleck told EW.

Warner Bros. has yet to give "The Batman" an official release date.