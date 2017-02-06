The Bible — Redacted for Liberal Use

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the sharpest criticisms that comes against Bible-quoting, conservative Christians is that we are hypocrites, failing to live by the very book that we so zealously quote.

Sadly, that criticism is often true.

But we conservative believers hardly have a monopoly on hypocrisy. To the contrary, the Bible-quoting hypocrisy of the liberal left is far more galling than our conservative Christian hypocrisy.

