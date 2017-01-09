'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers: Bernadette Starts to Feel Pressure of Being a Mother

Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will continue to struggle being a mother to baby Halley in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheoryBernadette will try her best to become a great mom in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

Fans saw the new mom having a tough time over the holidays as she tried to adjust to taking care of her daughter. Bernadette's first hurdle was that she could not make the baby settle down and be quiet. It irked her that Stuart (Kevin Sussman) could put Halley to sleep so easily, when she herself had tried everything but to no avail. At the end, Bernadette gave up and snuggled with her baby in the crib. Halley miraculously stopped crying and they all breathed a sigh of relief. Howard (Simon Helberg) was proud of his girls, especially of Bernadette. He believed she would get the hang of taking care of their daughter pretty soon.

Still, fans can expect Bernadette's struggles to continue. Some might remember that she had no plans of becoming pregnant in the past. Bernadette is a career woman and she is proud of her accomplishments. Although she and Howard have been married for a while, having a baby was the last thing on her mind. When it was revealed that she was pregnant, she took it positively even though she did not know what to expect.

Showrunner Steven Molaro previously revealed that motherhood would not be easy for Rauch's character.

"The focus has been on Bernadette's own emotional struggles with being a successful and career-oriented person who publicly is not fond of kids and didn't really want one and finding herself pregnant. How is this going to affect her life and career? We've been pretty happy digging into the honest emotions behind someone in that situation. I'm not sure how things will shake out once a baby is in the picture, but for now we've been enjoying and been occupied with where she is in her head right now," the EP said in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.