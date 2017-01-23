'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 14 spoilers: Raj Reunites with Former Flames

Raj (Kunal Nayyar) is going to be reunited with his four ex-girlfriends in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheoryRaj holds a focus group in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Feb. 2 episode of the CBS show will feature the return of Raj's former flames. Emily (Laura Spencer), Claire (Alessandra Torresani), Lucy (Kate Micucci) and Emily (Katie Leclerc) have all agreed to meet up with him. It looks like Raj is getting desperate and wants to find out why his relationships do not last long when his three best friends have all found the love of their lives. Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are both married, while Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is living with Amy (Mayim Bialik).

Raj will reportedly hold a focus group to brainstorm with the girls on what went wrong. In the promo photo, all four are seated, listening to what he is saying. Howard is in the sidelines, taking notes. Raj must have requested his presence. The meeting looks peaceful enough and Raj has not forgotten to prepare snacks for his visitors. He really hopes they will help, but is he prepared for what he is going to hear?

Raj probably got the inspiration to be open to his shortcomings from Leonard. Last episode, Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) talked about their marital problems where she complained that he was not as sweet as before. The couple then asked for Sheldon and Amy's help. They also wanted to write a relationship agreement. Penny did not ask for much. She just wanted her husband to wear his pants while playing video games and to ask her how her day was every once in a while.

Meanwhile, there was also trouble in Howard and Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) apartment. The floor in baby Halley's room squeaks. The new dad spent a lot of time thinking of ways to solve the issue. In the end, Howard proudly told his wife she would not have to worry about the floor anymore.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 episode 14 will air Thursday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.