'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 21 Spoilers: Howard, Bernadette Deal With Baby Separation Anxiety

Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) maternity leave is ending, and she is getting anxious about leaving the baby and going back to work in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory."

In the episode titled "The Separation Agitation" the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide) reveals that with Bernadette scheduled to return to work soon, she and her husband, Howard (Simon Helberg), will have to leave baby Halley in day care. The thought of being away from their little one for the whole day scares both parents. Bernadette is likely to be distressed, which will then worry Howard. They will have to find a way to overcome their separation anxiety sooner or later.

Elsewhere, Bert (Brian Posehn) has a surprise for the gang. He is planning to introduce Rebecca (April Bowlby), his new girlfriend, to them. How will his friends react?

Meanwhile, the promo shows the group discussing Raj's (Kunal Nayyar) love life. Leonard (Johnny Galecki) reckons it is time for their friend to find a new girlfriend. He asks his wife to set up a blind date for Raj, but according to Penny (Kaley Cuoco), she has already exhausted her list of friends and it is Leonard's turn to look for a suitable love interest.

Raj is also interested with the idea of dating again. In the clip, he asks Sheldon (Jim Parsons) what he finds interesting in Amy (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon says it is her brain and then adds that it is her body as well. Raj's reaction shows his disbelief. Amy is quick to defend herself and Sheldon. She mentions something about blood types and how it affects her boyfriend preference.

It has been a while since Raj broke up with his girlfriend. There was even an instance when he had two at once. Previously, he had a mini meeting with all of his exes, asking them what went wrong with their relationships. Will Raj find someone soon?

"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.