'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Rumors: Sheldon-Amy Wedding Unlikely

Facebook/The Big Bang Theory Will Amy finally say yes to Sheldon's marriage proposal in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11?

While the season 10 finale of "The Big Bang Theory" featured Sheldon (Jim Parsons) proposing to Amy (Mayim Bialik), it remains unclear whether the two will finally tie the knot when the comedy series returns for its season 11 run next month.

The idea of Sheldon and Amy getting married has been existent since "The Big Bang Theory's" season 9. With Sheldon finally on his bended knees, asking Amy to marry him in the season 10 finale of the comedy series, many are now speculating that the two may finally tie the knot when "The Big Bang Theory" returns for its season 11.

Some opine, though, that there is a possibility for Sheldon and Amy not to get married immediately in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11. After all, Amy has yet to give her resounding yes to Sheldon's marriage proposal. And, even if she does, there is a possibility for the upcoming season of the comedy series to feature the couple enjoying their engagement or planning their wedding first, rather than featuring them tying the knot immediately.

While some suspect that Sheldon and Amy's wedding may take place later in "The Big Bang Theory" season 12 rather than in the upcoming season 11, it is not certain either. After all, even "The Big Bang Theory" showrunner Steve Molaro revealed that he is uncertain if it will be the case.

"I don't know. I don't want to think about the series finale because it's too emotional for me. Time will tell," Molaro said in an interview when he was asked if a Sheldon-Amy wedding will be the perfect way to end the series in the event that its already confirmed season 12 will be its last.

Meanwhile, according to other sources, Amy will discover that Sheldon's ex, Ramona (Riki Lindhome), kissed her boyfriend in the previous season. Allegedly, because of what she will discover, Amy will be seeking the advice of two of her married friends, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and will confront Sheldon if he still has feelings for his ex-flame.

"The Big Bang Theory" returns to CBS for its season 11 on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.