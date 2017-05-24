'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Howard Gets Surprise Visit From Family?

Fans may finally be meeting Howard's (Simon Helberg) dysfunctional family in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheoryHoward's dad may appear in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

According to Movie Pilot, one of the expected storylines in the next installment is the arrival of Howard's father. It has been mentioned in the show that father and son do not have a good relationship. Howard even had a panic attack when Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) revealed she was pregnant. He was scared he would turn out to be like his father, who left his family when Howard was still a kid. The time may have come for the Wolowitz patriarch to appear in the series. He may even be accompanied by Howard's half-brother.

Meanwhile, executive producer Steve Molaro talked to Glamour about the other couples in the show.

When asked if Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) would eventually split up and divorce, the showrunner hinted that there might be domestic disputes along the way, but they will still try to work things out. Although Penny and Leonard are different people, they do love each other.

As for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the fans can expect the two to struggle in their long distance relationship. Amy is expected to complete her three-month stay in Princeton. Of course, she has yet to say "yes" to Sheldon's surprise proposal during last season's finale. After his ex-girlfriend, Ramona (Riki Lindhome), kissed him, Sheldon boarded a plane and went to see Amy. When she opened her door, he was on his knees, holding an engagement ring for her.

Molaro also talked about Raj (Kunal Nayyar). According to him, they might be planning another romance for the character. This time around, the woman could be "the one" for Raj.

"I want him to find happiness in himself. Does that mean finding another person? I don't know. Maybe he can have great success in work. Sometimes we get caught up so much in the relationships here that we forget that these are actually functioning, brilliant scientists who are really good at what they do. So whether it's in the relationship side, or on the professional front, I hope Raj can have some success, somehow," the EP said.

"The Big Bang Theory" is expected to return Sept. 25.