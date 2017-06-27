'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Leonard Prepares for New Challenge

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is ready to try something new in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

Facebook/TheBigBangTheoryLeonard wants to be challenged in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory"

Executive producer Steve Molaro revealed to The Hollywood Reporter their plans for the new installment. According to him, the gang, as always, will be minding their individual projects. While Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg) are adjusting to being parents to baby Hayley, Leonard and the boys will be concerned in trying out something new in their careers, a technological breakthrough of some sort that will keep them busy in the future.

"What's nice about season 11 is we're on a fresh page in a lot of their lives and we're ready to start some new adventures personally and professionally and it's going to be fun to dig into that. Bernadette and Howard are still figuring out how to be parents; Penny seems a little unhappy at her job; Leonard and all the guys are ready to take on the next scientific frontier that they're going to tackle. It seems like it's ripe for them to boldly go where ever they're going to boldly go," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is expected to look for a new job in season 11. She has been wanting to return to acting but has yet to get the courage to audition for parts. As for Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), spoilers predict that they will soon be engaged but will not be in a hurry to seal the deal. It seems like the pair will take their time planning their wedding and just enjoying the new milestone in their life as a couple. In last season's finale, Sheldon flew to Princeton and proposed to Amy. She has yet to tell him her answer.

It is expected that Amy will say yes to her boyfriend's proposal. Their relationship, however, will be tested when she learns that Sheldon's ex-girlfriend Ramona (Riki Lindhome) kissed him and that it was because of this that he ran away to see Amy.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25.