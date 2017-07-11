'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Sheldon Comes Clean to Amy

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory Sheldon tells Amy about Ramona in the upcoming season of "The Big Bang Theory"

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) knows he has to tell Amy (Mayim Bialik) about what happened between him and Ramona (Riki Lindhome) in the next season of "The Big Bang Theory."

According to spoilers, it is a toss-up if Sheldon will come clean to Amy about his ex-girlfriend.

In last season's finale, Sheldon and Ramona saw each other again, and she made it clear that she still loved him. She then kissed him, and for a while, he was confused. Later on, he ran away and boarded a plane to see Amy in Princeton. He surprised her with a marriage proposal. The scene ended with a cliffhanger, with Amy not knowing how she would respond to her boyfriend's question.

While speculations are rife that Amy will accept Sheldon's ring, she may change her mind when she hears about Ramona. Amy's jealousy may get the better of her, especially when she sees how Sheldon is acting after the kiss. It has already been teased that Lindhome will reprise her role in the new installment. This means Ramona will get to see Sheldon more, with Amy still holed up in Princeton for the next three months. Ramona is determined to win Sheldon back, and an engagement will not stop her from getting what she wants.

"Shamy" fans are hoping that this setback will not stop them from tying the knot, though. Although Sheldon looks like he may still be interested in Ramona, viewers know that he loves Amy the most.

Meanwhile, another storyline to look forward to in season 11 involves Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) future projects.

Executive producer Steve Molaro previously hinted that Leonard will try something new in his career, as the latter and his friends are ready to tackle the "next scientific frontier." Does this mean they will patent a new technology?

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25.