'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Will Amy Say Yes?

Fans could not wait for "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 after the emotional cliffhanger of the recently ended season 10, in which Sheldon (Jim Parsons) turns the page to the next chapter of his life.

(Photo: Twitter/bigbangtheory)Sheldon proposes to Amy in "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 finale.

While Amy (Mayim Bialik) has been away, Sheldon found himself spending some time with Ramona (Riki Lindhome), who confessed she has feelings for him and kisses him.

This leads Sheldon to fly out and see Amy, who was surprised to hear her boyfriend's voice outside her room at the middle of the night. When she opens the door, she finds Sheldon on one knee, asking her to marry him.

The show ended before Amy could answer, leaving fans at the edge of their seats, wanting to see how the rest of the moment goes in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11.

Many were simply expecting Sheldon to apologize to Amy for cheating on her in a way. He realized that his friends were right, Ramona likes him romantically, which comes with a set of problems.

Speaking about the surprising moment, executive producer Steve Molaro explained to The Hollywood Reporter how that twist came about.

"A couple weeks before the end [of season 10], we starting batting around ways it could end. Once we were in the territory that Ramona was going to be sniffing around, that seemed to be an organic way to get to Sheldon proposing. We've known this ring has been floating around for a while so it's not outrageous that he had the engagement ring," he explained.

When asked if it is safe to assume that Amy and Sheldon will end up engaged in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premiere, Molaro said, "I don't know what's going to happen but any viewer would imagine she would — but we, the audience, know what propelled him there. It's an interesting situation and I'm excited to see how it turns out."