'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Tom Gets an Unexpected Visitor

Red (James Spader) will ask Tom (Ryan Eggold) to do him a huge favor in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Natalie Luca," the synopsis reveals that Red is still concerned about the breach in his criminal organization. He has learned that a spy has managed to infiltrate his group, and he wants to flush the culprit out without the other members being aware of it. He needs someone to do it for him, a person who has had years of experience in the undercover business. Red wants Liz's (Megan Boone) husband to take the job.

Tom has been busy being a dad for Agnes in the past few episodes. He promised Liz that he would not endanger their daughter's life in any way.

The promo shows Red arriving at Liz and Tom's house. Tom looks surprised to see his wife's surrogate father. They have always shared a tumultuous relationship from the start. Red hates Tom and they both know it. He even tried to stop their wedding from happening. In the clip, Tom tells Red that Liz is not there, but the older man says he knows and he has a different motive for visiting. When Red makes it clear that he wants Tom to work for him, how will the other man react?

It will also be interesting to see if Tom will tell Liz about Red's request. The teaser shows that when Liz asks if Red wants her help, he declines and says he must do it on his own.

Meanwhile, the Task Force will be busy with another investigation. This time, they have to track down an assassin who has managed to avoid capture for a long time. His modus involves imparting a deadly disease to his victims. Liz and the others must be careful in the probe. The killer is smart and likes to play with his prey.

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.