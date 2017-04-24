'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 18 Spoilers: Ressler Reunites With an Old Friend

Ressler's (Diego Klattenhoff) mettle will be put to a test as he takes on a new mission in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Philomena," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the agent will team up with a former colleague (Enrique Murciano). Whatever the new assignment that will be given to Ressler will push him to question his moral compass. Is it because of his old friend?

It has been a while since the NBC series featured a Ressler-focused episode. The last time he took the spotlight, he was in a dilemma whether to help Liz (Megan Boone) escape the FBI's manhunt in season 3.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the task force hunting down a bounty hunter. The devious tracker will be revealed as the one targeting Red's (James Spader) closest friends. Red wants him captured as soon as possible before anyone of his associates die because of him. He is especially scared for Liz. Red has no way of knowing if the one who wanted him dead is Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) or someone else. Viewers got the idea that Red's former right-hand woman was not a threat.

The promo shows, though, that Mr. Kaplan is still the same crafty femme fatale she has been known to be. In the clip, Liz is revealed to be coming home to baby Agnes, only to discover that someone else was already in her house. Mr. Kaplan was there, playing with Agnes. Liz's expression shows how wary she is with the situation. After all, Red tried to kill Mr. Kaplan not so long ago. She may have come to get revenge. Agnes is an easy target. Mr. Kaplan knows Red and Liz's world will turn upside down if the baby dies. As far as Liz is concerned, the older woman is out to get her. Is her suspicions correct?

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.