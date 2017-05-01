'The Blacklist' Season 4 Episode 19 Spoilers: Red Reaches Out to Mr. Kaplan

The tables have turned for Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) and Red (James Spader) in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

Facebook/NBCBlacklistMr. Kaplan is on the roll in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Dr. Bogdan Krilov," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Red and his Task Force will be busy tracking down a Blacklister named Dr. Krilov. He is said to have the skills to manipulate memories and his current job is to tinker with Liz's. Previously, it was revealed that Mr. Kaplan wanted Liz to remember everything in her past. Her goal was simple – to show Liz that her mentor has been keeping so many secrets from her through the years.

The promo shows that Red will reach out to Kaplan and plead. He wants her to stop whatever it is she is planning, but his former right-hand woman is determined. Mr. Kaplan will not stop until Red is destroyed. Since she knows that his weakness is little Lizzy, her plan to use Krilov and bring back the agent's memory is her coup de grâce. In their phone conversation, Mr. Kaplan is telling Red that he cannot change what he has done and that he cannot stop what is coming. What secret has Red been keeping this whole time?

The clip also shows Liz talking to Krilov. He informs her that she will be remembering a certain truth about Red. Liz knows that her mentor has not been 100 percent honest with her. In fact, most of their fights were about his inability to open up to her. Red has refused to talk about her mother and her life before he more or else adopted her.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) still investigating the disappearance of Justice Department official Reven Wright (Adriane Lenox).

"The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.