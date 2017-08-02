'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Red the Next Big Bad?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist More of Red's secrets will be revealed in the next season of "The Blacklist."

Red (James Spader) is shaping up to be the next big bad in the upcoming season of "The Blacklist."

Recent spoilers indicate that Red will do everything in his power to keep more of his secrets from spilling out. With Katarina's father, Dom (Brian Dennehy), seemingly appearing in the new installment, executive producer Jon Bokenkamp hinted to Entertainment Weekly that Red is prepared to resort to force to stop him from meeting Liz (Megan Boone).

The enigma surrounding the criminal mastermind continues to baffle many viewers. Although he admitted that he was Liz's father, the last scene in the previous season's finale suggested that he was lying. Red was looking for a mysterious suitcase, hoping to keep it away from Liz. However, it was too late. Tom (Ryan Eggold) already has it and he was en route to his wife to deliver the bag to her. Viewers were given a glimpse of what was inside the valise. There were pieces of a skeleton. Whoever was inside that suitcase seems to be connected to Liz.

Dom's appearance will put Red in an uncomfortable situation. The older man possesses knowledge about him that the latter will not want to be revealed to anyone, especially to Liz. If Dom and Liz do meet, it will allegedly be better to keep everything a secret.

"Remember, Dom and Liz have never met — we've never seen those two characters together — so that's obviously a scene I'd love to write. And when they do meet? Let's just say I hope Reddington isn't there so they can speak freely," the executive producer shared with EW.

While it remains a mystery who is going to be the show's next big bad, clues point to Red taking the spot. It will be interesting to see how far he will go to protect his secrets, even if it means lying to his daughter.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Enrique Murciano will not be back in the new installment. He played Julian Gale, the FBI investigator who teamed up with Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in several episodes in season 4. The actor revealed the news to his fans via his Twitter account.

In a press release issued on July 31, it was revealed that "The Blacklist" season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.