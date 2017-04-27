'The Bold and the Beautiful' April 27 Spoilers: Will Coco Send Sally to Jail?

An intense episode awaits fans in this week's Thursday installment of CBS' daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A promotional photo for the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers for the April 27 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" tease Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) making a major decision about her future, and Bill (Don Diamont) grilling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her past — particularly, her relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

In this week's Thursday episode, Coco will be an emotional wreck. She finds herself caught in a tough spot between Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions. Sally's (Courtney Hope) actions really hurt her and she is furious with her family, but still, she finds what RJ (Anthony Turpel) asked her to do to be an impossible task for her.

Coco immediately agreed to help the Forresters seek justice, but that was before she knew that it would mean sending her own sister to prison. Now, Coco feels stuck in the middle of this complicated war, and she is not sure she can handle hurting Sally to that extent.

A promo for the forthcoming episode shows Coco saying, "If I sign an affidavit saying that she planted cameras on me and spied on Forrester, it will ruin Sally's life."

Elsewhere, Bill is haunted by the mystery behind Brooke breaking off her engagement to Ridge at the last minute. He assumes that Ridge must have committed a huge blunder, and he would love to be the one to show the world what kind of person Ridge truly is.

"Whatever happened, it had to be pretty significant for Brooke to call off the wedding the day before!" Bill is seen saying in the promo for the upcoming episode of the soap opera series.

Spoilers also hint at Ridge making another passionate plea to Brooke. He will try to convince her that his kisses with Quinn (Rena Sofer) were a mistake and that the one he truly loves is Brooke.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.