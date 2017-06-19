'The Bold and the Beautiful' June 19-23 Spoilers: Nicole, Maya to Fight Over Lizzy?

Tense moments are ahead in this week's episodes of CBS's daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

(Photo: Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful)A promotional photo of the CBS daytime soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers promise tense moments with more family drama and more explosive confrontations teased to happen this week. Maya (Karla Mosley) is in serious trouble of losing her daughter; Nicole (Reign Edwards) goes back on a promise; and Julius (Obba Babatundé) will be joining in the chaos that will ensue.

Rick (Jacob Young) will tell Maya that due to a problem with the paperwork, she is actually not the legal guardian of Lizzy. He will assure her that the problem can be resolved by having Nicole sign new forms.

However, spoilers suggest that Nicole may no longer be willing to transfer legal guardianship over Lizzy now that she may not be able to conceive anymore. She will spend some time with Lizzy and she will feel very tempted to keep her all to herself.

This change of heart in Nicole will not bode well for Maya, and the former's hesitation and the latter's fury will lead to a very intense confrontation that risks tearing the entire Avant family apart.

Julius, in particular, will choose to take Nicole's side, especially since he was never really supportive of the surrogacy. And now that she knows his daughter may no longer have a child of her own, he will do all he can within his power to convince Maya to give up on Lizzy and let the child be with Nicole.

Zende (Rome Flynn), on the other hand, will advise Nicole against taking custody of Lizzie, which angers the latter. This will lead into an explosive fight between the couple, as Zende may still be holding out for a chance to have a child of his own with Nicole.

Meanwhile, Thomas will be facing some tough times as he officially joins Spectra Fashions. He will come to realize that things will not be as easy in this company compared to when he was at Forrester Designs.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.