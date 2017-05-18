'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Brooke Picks Bill Over Ridge

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will choose the best man for her in the upcoming May 19 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the time has come for Brooke to decide who she loves between Bill (Don Diamont) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Fans of the series have their own theories regarding her choice. Bill's marriage proposal shows that he is serious with his love for her. Ridge, however, has the added complication of Quinn (Rena Sofer) in his life. It is up to Brooke to decide who she wants to be with, but signs point to Bill being the lucky man.

According to spoilers, Brooke will choose Bill. She will decide to accept his proposal and ties the knot with him. Ridge will be heartbroken. He was confident that Brooke had fallen in love with him. Still, Ridge has been nothing but a typical ladies' man. He had Quinn in the sidelines, after all.

Although Ridge may be sad due to Brooke's marriage, due to his nature, it is expected that he will soon forget her and move on. Even so, Bill will likely be worried about him for a while since there is a chance Ridge will try to get in-between the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Reign Edwards) and Zende (Rome Flynn) will discuss having a child. They will realize that a baby will complete their family when they take care of baby Lizzie while Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley) are away in Paris. The couple will volunteer to babysit the child and they are going to like every minute of it. Nicole and Zende will agree to try but problems about infertility will reportedly emerge. Does this mean they will not have a child of their own?

Speculations claim that they might fight for little Lizzie in court since the couple will not want Maya to take the baby away from them. However, there is also a chance that Nicole and Zende will adopt a child instead.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.