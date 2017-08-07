'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Eric No Longer Wants Quinn, Sheila Might Be the Next Wife

Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful "The Bold and the Beautiful" to see intense episodes this week

Thirty seasons of "The Bold and the Beautiful" have proven that even aesthetically pleasing people can behave badly and make awry decisions. The sister soap of "The Young and the Restless" will get more intense in the coming week as spoilers reveal that several relationship will be heating up, for the better and for the worse. There is a lot to expect from "The Bold and the Beautiful," and this week, it looks like the CBS soap plans to deliver.

According to spoilers, the ship of Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) may be beyond repair as "The Young and the Restless" opens with the latter pleading with the former for a second chance to show that she has changed despite her recent actions. Of course, that does not mean Eric is not getting tortured by the situation, and fans can expect to see some intense, tear-jerking moments between the two. This will undoubtedly cause guilt for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) whose affair with Quinn played a big part in the fallout.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Wyatt's (Darin Brooks) relationship with Katie (Heather Tom) will be heating up with sweet moments as he has been asked to go on a date. In the meantime, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has finally made a decision to be the next wife of Eric, especially after the aftermath of Quinn's failures. Considering she was the only one who was there when the truth came out, Sheila may actually have a fighting chance. Unfortunately for her, it seems that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) knows something about Quinn.

Fans speculate that it could have something to do with Eric's relationship with her. It could be anything, and it looks like it might give Quinn a chance to stop the impending divorce. As to how Sheila will react to this, fans will have to wait and see everything unfold in "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.