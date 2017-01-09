'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for This Week: Brooke Offers Ridge a Way to Get Rid of Quinn for Good

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This week, fans will get to watch Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) coming up with a plan that she can offer to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) so they can get rid of Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) for good.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful"The Bold and the Beautiful" official Facebook banner photo

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is a CBS daytime soap opera that started in 1987. It served as a sister show to another long-time running soap opera "The Young and the Restless" so fans have seen several characters cross over between the two shows.

This week, one of the main plots to be uncovered is Brooke's offer of a Quinn-less life for Ridge. The synopsis, as seen on TV Guide, described Brooke's offer as the "perfect opportunity" for Ridge.

Brooke's offer is not the only time that Ridge had to deal with the idea of getting rid of Quinn. It can be recalled that last week, he had to face the pressure coming from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that he follow through with their plan so they can be free from Quinn for good.

Fans will get to see Brooke and Ridge tackle their plans on "The Bold and the Beautiful's" episode on Monday, Jan. 9.

Also to happen on Monday, according to TV Guide, Eric Forrester will try to convince Steffy Forrester into taking his offer as he talks about money and her future. Eric is played by John McCook while Steffy is portrayed by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

Meanwhile, later on this week, Eric will not realize that he has given Ridge an opportunity to make Quinn experience a dose of her own medicine. According to Soap Hub, Ridge's plan involves seducing her so he can expose her real intentions. But while Ridge is busy trying to get rid of Quinn, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) will take advantage of the situation and reaches out to Brooke to offer her what Ridge cannot give her.

On another episode this week, Steffy will be seen working out a way on how she should deal with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) while their divorce is in progress. Wyatt and Quinn will also apparently admit that they've lost after a few shots of tequila. However, he will still try his best to make Steffy see that he has more love for her than what Liam can offer.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS and at 6:30 p.m. on POP.