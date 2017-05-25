'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sally to Give Up Thomas?

"The Bold and The Beautiful" spoilers indicate that the next episode will focus on Sally's (Courtney Hope) guilt over the consequences of her actions that Thomas (Pierson Fodé) is forced to suffer. After vowing to help her, Thomas is now facing a lot of drawbacks from the Forrester clan.

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promotional picture for the series "The Bold and The Beautiful."

According to Soap Hub, Sally's guilt may put a strain on her relationship with Thomas. His father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), fired him after he bailed out Sally on the grounds of the fact that he sided with the enemy. The consequences of her actions has Sally driven by guilt and she will propose an out for Thomas. Being the loyal person that he is, Thomas will refuse and will try his best to alleviate her concerns.

Sally's intentions have been questionable from the start. She felt guilty after using Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) to steal the designs, again for when she was blamed for it, and finally when they lost the business after her confession. Now that Thomas has to suffer the consequences of her actions, Sally's conscience is put to the test. Although she hates what's happening to him, it looks like the couple will have to tide through this and accept whatever comes their way. Despite this, there's still a chance that Sally will give him up for the sake of his own good.

Other spoilers suggest that Thomas and Ridge may reach a truce soon but that doesn't mean that "The Bold and The Beautiful" will be drama-free. Bill (Don Diamont) is still desperate to own the Spectra building and it doesn't look like he'll stop for anything to get what he wants. Nicole (Reign Edwards) may also face some obstacles after her selfless choice to conceive for Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsford) and Julius (Obba Babatunde) failed disastrously when she found out that she actually can't do that biologically.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.