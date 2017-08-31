'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Returns to His Family After the Fire; Liam Faces Dilemma Over His Father's Crime

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A promotional photo for CBS' daytime drama "The Bold and the Beautiful"

"The Bold and the Beautiful" will end the month of August with an emotional episode as Thomas (Pierson Fode) runs back to his family after some time of being away.

According to spoilers from Soap Hub, after finding out about his wife Sally's (Courtney Hope) predicament, he rushes to the hospital to show his support. However, she knows that he could go back to New York when this is all over. Although she loves Thomas, she will be hesitant to open up to him as she worries that he will leave again, breaking her heart once more.

In the previous episode, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Ridge (Ronn Moss) about the fire at Spectra, which is why Sally is in the hospital.

On the other hand, Liam (Scott Clifton) confronted his father Bill (Don Diamont) and asked if he had anything to do with the fire. After trying to warn his son to stop asking, he ended up admitting the crime, saying: "I put Sally and that bottom-feeder company of hers out of their misery, and I don't regret it for a minute."

Liam could not believe what he was hearing, angrily telling his father that committing a crime out of his ego is not a good legacy to leave for his children.

On the Aug. 31 episode, Liam will be caught in a difficult situation because of Bill's actions. As much as he wants to reveal what his father has done, he knows that Bill will surely have revenge on him. It will certainly be a terrible one, considering he is the type of person who take down anyone who gets in his way.

Meanwhile, things are about to get even more complicated when Liam develops feelings for Sally.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.