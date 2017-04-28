'The Catch' Season 2 Spoilers: Upcoming Penultimate Episode Teases a Shocking Twist in Final Two Minutes

An old flame came back into Alice's (Mireille Enos) life in this week's episode of "The Catch" and her current partner Ben (Peter Krause) is none too happy about it. How is he going to handle this issue on top of everything else that's about to go down in the season's upcoming penultimate episode?

Episode 8 of ABC's crime comedy series brought in Ethan (Warren Christe), who happened to have a romantic past with Alice and was now in a relationship with a woman who turned out to be scamming him for his money. Ben had already expressed his concern about the guy using this case as an excuse to weasel himself back into Alice's life, and despite all of Alice's reassurances, it seemed that Ben remained unconvinced that Ethan did not have a hidden agenda.

In the official trailer for the subsequent ninth episode of the season, Rhys (John Simm) is shown teasing Ben about being back in the "bad guy" business for taking on a job that involves Ethan. What does Ben hope to accomplish by doing this job? And what will he discover about the man that can drive him away from Alice, especially since the trailer also seems to hint that he's been right all along? Ethan does seem interested in getting back together with Alice.

The promo further teases that things are about to take some really surprising turns, and the final two minutes of the episode, in particular, will throw a shocking twist into everything.

Moreover, according to the official synopsis for the episode titled "The Cleaner," Alice and her team will soon discover that the working relationship they have been sharing with Margot (Sonya Walger) may not be as clean as they'd like to believe. The synopsis also hints that Ethan's confession that he's still in love with her, a glimpse of which is shown in the promo, may send Alice reeling into a life-altering decision. Will she or will she not accept Ethan's confession of love?

"The Catch" season 2 episode 9 airs on Thursday, May 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.