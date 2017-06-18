'The Continental' Cast News: Keanu Reeves to Join 'John Wick' TV Spinoff?

Keanu Reeves as the titular character of "John Wick: Chapter 2" has propelled the movie franchise to box office success — so much that Lionsgate has decided to start a TV series spin-off called "The Continental." Will the lead star of the movie appear in the upcoming TV show?

Facebook/johnwickmovieA promo image for "John Wick 2" as the cover photo on the movie series' official Facebook page.

It turns out the Chad Stahelski, the mind behind the "John Wick" movie franchise, has been planning for a TV series spin-off even before "John Wick: Chapter 2" took the action movie market by storm, according to Indie Wire. Together with his partner screenwriter Derek Kolstad, the pair has been preparing for what could be the prequel to the movie series in collaboration with Lionsgate.

The TV series will be called "The Continental," after the mysterious hotel chain that caters to the assassins in the world of the "John Wick" series. The TV show will focus on the "cool, Wick-ian, magical, and mysterious world" of the hotel and its patrons, according to Stahelski.

Lionsgate cannot say for certain if Reeves will have a role in the coming series, at least in its first season. Stahelski himself might have a limited role in writing the show. He will only be involved in the show whenever the schedule for the third "John Wick" movie allows, aside from his other commitments.

That said, the franchise creator thinks John Wick has a role to play in the series, even if he's not the focus. "I think he would make an appearance," Stahelski said. "I think that's part of his thing, [But the series] isn't centered around John Wick," he added.

Meanwhile, the world of the "John Wick" movies are still filled with stories that a TV show could begin to explore, as Stahelski explained to the Independent. Their studio, Lionsgate, plays an active role in the development of the TV series, as well.

"There are a lot of ideas being thrown around right now. A lot of people working on it. I don't know if they've locked in a consensus yet. But they have some very good people on it," the director explained, referring to the studio.