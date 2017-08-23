'The Crew 2' 2018 Release Date News: Sequel Coming March, Beta, Preorder Bonuses and Special Editions Announced

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "The Crew 2."

The highly anticipated racing video game "The Crew 2" will speed through PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC on March 16, 2018, Ubisoft has announced at Gamescom.

Thankfully, players will not have to wait that long to try the game out. A beta test will be conducted before its big launch. Those interested can register on the game's official website.

"The Crew 2" will allow gamers to race through USA, not only with cars. Players can also move around by air and water-based vehicles.

This means that they can rock airplanes and boats while racing. In fact, they can easily switch among the vehicles in the middle of the race, thanks to the game's Fast Fav feature.

With regard to the motorsport experience, "The Crew 2" offers four different types — street racing, off-road, pro, and freestyle. They feature distinctive options and set of vehicles tailored to the style.

Although "The Crew 2" is still months away, gamers can already pre-order the game, which will reward them with hefty bonuses in the form of the Legendary Motors Pack, which includes Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 2016 and the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 2017.

Players who would like to get more of the game and have the cash to spend can go for the special editions — Deluxe and Gold.

Priced at $70, the Deluxe Edition comes with the Legendary Motors Pack mentioned above along with the Motorsports Deluxe Pack, which adds the Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017, the Abarth 500 2008 Monster Truck Edition, the Pilatus PC-21 aerobatics plane. To look the part, Ubisoft also throws in three unique racing outfits for the character.

The second and more expensive "The Crew 2" edition is the Gold. It comes with the stuff included in the Deluxe plus the Season Pass. A digital version of the Gold edition is priced at $100. The physical one bundled with a steelbook costs $110.