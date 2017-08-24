'The Crew 2' Release Date Announced: Racing Game to Arrive in March 2018

Ubisoft has announced the release date of "The Crew 2" as part of Gamescom 2017. Along with the game's launch date, the publisher also revealed what bonuses await those who pre-order the game.

Ubisoft A screenshot from "The Crew 2" Gamescom 2017 trailer.

The game is set to be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in March 2018. However, gamers won't have to wait that long to experience the game as the beta is coming ahead of its launch.

According to Ubisoft's description of the game, players can drive around an open world America that has been "completely reshaped for motorsports." Vehicles are also not limited to cars as the sequel also allows players to ride boats and airplanes.

As for gameplay, there are four motorsport categories in the game. These are street racing, off-road, pro, and freestyle — all of which have their own set of deep options and "wide selection of vehicle types."

Additionally, "The Crew 2" players can switch between land, sea or air vehicles on the fly in what Ubisoft calls the "Fast Fav" feature.

The game is the sequel to Ubisoft's open world racing game released back in 2014. It was met with mostly positive reviews with critics praising its immense open world.

The original game also served as the inspiration for the developing content of the off-road motorsport category. This was after the game's downloadable content (DLC), Wild Run, was met positively by fans.

There are three editions available for pre-order, namely Standard, Deluxe and Gold. All three versions come with the Legendary Motors Pack which contains the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 2016 and the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 2017.

Deluxe pre-orders contain an additional Motorsports Deluxe Pack, which includes the Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017, the Abarth 500 2008 Monster Truck Edition, the Pilatus PC-21 aerobatics plane and three "unique racing outfits" for the player's character to wear.

Finally, the Gold edition comes with all the aforementioned packs as well as a season pass. This edition unlocks on March 13, 2018, and costs $100 for the digital version and $110 for the physical copy.

"The Crew 2" is set to be released on March 16, 2018.