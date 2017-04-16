'The Crown' Season 2: Claire Foy Won't Reprise Role as Queen in Season 3

Claire Foy, the actress who plays Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's royal drama series "The Crown," will not be returning for the show's third season.

Youtube/Netflix US & Canada A screenshot from the official trailer of the first season of Netflix's "The Crown."

The one who wears the crown must learn to bear its weight, but Foy will not be carrying the burden of playing queen of England for much longer as she will be stepping down from the role after the royal drama's second season.

The actress and her co-star Matt Smith will be recast as the show makes a time jump to a later part in Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's lives beginning in season 3, instead of artificially aging them by using prosthetics or computer-generated imagery (CGI).

During the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival over the weekend, Foy opened up about leaving "The Crown" after season 2.

"That's not a shock — we always knew when we signed up to it," she said, according to People. "And also not to be funny but it's also a real plus."

"As an actor, there's nothing worse than the sound of 'seven years.' I'm sure to some people it sounds amazing, but to us it's like, seven years of playing the same person? And this is a tough job, you know?" the actress explained.

Foy also noted that doing a series like "The Crown" requires giving up or signing away a large portion of an actor's life.

Whoever will be taking Foy's place in the series will definitely have big shoes to fill. Not only was Foy's sure-footed performance praised by critics, she also walked away from the recent awards season with a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in "The Crown."

"I'm going to miss it terribly. But I just can't wait to see where it goes. I just can't wait," Foy said.

"The Crown" series creator Peter Morgan recently teased that the second season of the royal drama will be focusing more on Prince Philip. There are also speculations that the upcoming season might explore the prince consort's supposed adulterous behavior and alleged affairs.

Season 2 of "The Crown" is expected to be released on Netflix this November, with a third season to follow next year.