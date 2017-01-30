'The Crown' Season 2 Spoilers Update: Prince Philip's Backstory and Charles' Childhood to Be Explored; When Will Princess Diana Appear?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Season 2 of "The Crown" isn't expected to premiere until later this year but given the splash that the freshman installment made, a lot of viewers are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the life of current reigning British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, as portrayed by Claire Foy.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflixA promotional image for "The Crown."

The second installment of the biographical drama will tackle the years 1955 to 1964. As the history books will tell, the Suez Crisis and the short, controversial term of Anthony Eden (Jeremy Northam) as prime minister were the most notable events that happened during this era.

On the other hand, much of the success of "The Crown" is due to the series depicting events that have not been immortalized in official publications — the goings-on in Queen Elizabeth II's personal life and relationships.

According to showrunner Peter Morgan, the upcoming season will have a bigger focus on the like of Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip (Matt Smith), and their growing family.

"We start to focus on Charles as a young boy and his education, and on Philip and his back story," Morgan previously told People.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie added that season 2 will provide flashbacks to Philip's childhood and upbringing and viewers will see how these experiences might have shaped him as the Prince Consort as well as a man and a father.

Production for "The Crown" season 2 has been ongoing for a couple of months now and it has been revealed that the cast and crew had filmed a part of the season in South Africa to depict Philip's Commonwealth tour, which led to his separation from his wife and children for several months.

Other notable events to be tacked by the upcoming installment include the massive cultural changes that came with the 1960s and Princess Margaret's (Vanessa Kirby) marriage to Lord Snowden, who will be portrayed by Matthew Goode.

Unfortunately, the enigmatic performances of Foy and Smith will be short-lived as it has already been confirmed that the biographical drama will be recast after the upcoming season. As the series moves on the next stage of Queen Elizabeth's life, it is inevitable that older actors will be tasked to portray the characters.

Morgan also announced that Princess Diana will make her first appearance in toward the end of third season.

"The Crown" season 2 is scheduled to premiere in late 2017 on Netflix.