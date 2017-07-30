'The Dark Tower' Release Date, News: Latest Trailers Previews Connected Worlds of Stephen King's Books in Upcoming Film

Facebook/TheDarkTower Promotional image for "The Dark Tower" featuring Idris Elba who plays the role of The Gunslinger.

A few days before the opening of "The Dark Tower" in U.S. theaters, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a couple of trailers that tease how the worlds in Stephen King's literary masterpieces collide through "The Dark Tower." However, one of the videos was taken down shortly.

"The Dark Tower" is a movie based on the same title novel written by the renowned author. His works have repeatedly been adapted into films and other forms of media. In fact, "The Dark Tower" franchise has also been made into a limited-series comics released by Marvel in 2007. Apart from "The Dark Tower," another of King's famous work titled "IT" will also have a movie adaptation forthcoming.

In a nod to the vast universe of King's literary works, a trailer for "The Dark Tower" titled "Connected KINGdom" was released but was since removed from Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube channel.

For those who were not able to see it, it was a weird but well put together montage of the worlds introduced in King's various books, such as "The Shining," "IT," "Carrie," "The Shawshank Redemption," "The Stand," and "The Dark Tower."

A narration done by Idris Elba described each story, and the point of the video is summed up in the final line: "They all begin and end here — The Dark Tower."

Elba plays "The Dark Tower's" protagonist named Roland Deschain, aka The Gunslinger.

The entire narration said: "There are other worlds than these. Worlds where a boy shines against the dark, where everyone floats down below. Where revenge is drenched in blood and fire and no one dares to laugh. Where lives are locked up with undying hope, worlds that have moved on, and worlds that have not."

Meanwhile, the other trailer that is still available on the page is titled "Easter Eggs." The 30-second video shows fans the pieces of references mixed in "The Dark Tower" film that point to the worlds introduced in King's works.

"The Dark Tower" premieres in U.S. theaters on Friday, Aug. 4.