'The Dark Tower' Review: A Film for Everyone But Maybe Not for the Fans

Facebook/TheDarkTower "The Dark Tower" is directed by Nikolaj Arcel.

As one of the most-loved authors in the world, Stephen King certainly gained a massive following and reputation, especially with the release of his critically acclaimed saga, "The Dark Tower." Hollywood has been trying to get the book into film form, especially considering the clamor of the fans who were gripped by King's universe. Courageously, director Nikolaj Arcel took the challenge and recently released the film "The Dark Tower."

There has been so much expectations for the film adaptation that fans could immediately see all the aspects of "The Dark Tower" that felt a little subpar compared to the text penned by King. The film begins with so much potential what with the eerie atmosphere that can only come from a deep sense of impending doom. Idris Elba, who plays as the last Gunslinger, is locked in an eternal battle with Walter O'Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Dark Tower" has enough potential to impress moviegoers who were drawn in by King's reputation as well as Elba and McConaughey's names. Unfortunately, it might not be enough to satiate the demands of King's hardcore fans, who had been waiting a long time to see their beloved sage in film form.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair points out some of the good and the bad in "The Dark Tower." For the good, the casting as well as the general take on King's saga allowed for so much potential that was only overshadowed by some of the bad, which included the script writing and general directing of the film.

In conclusion, "The Dark Tower" is a film worth seeing if one is not familiar with the books itself. Otherwise, it may prove to be a little disappointing, but at the same time, fans might find enough hope in Arcel's perspective enough to push for more.