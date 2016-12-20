'The Darkest Hour': A TV Show Explores Redemption Through Christ

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new late-night television series being aired on the Discovery Channel and ABC Family showcases real-life stories from people who reveal how Jesus Christ rescued them from the pit of deepest darkness.

Evangelist Jay Lowder of Wichita Falls, Texas, told The Christian Post in a recent interview that he first got the idea to create "The Darkest Hour" while on vacation with his family in New York City.

As he stood in the middle of Grand Central Station he watched the masses of people walking around aimlessly yet still consumed by the rat race of life.

"A thought popped into my mind, and I can't say why but just that God prompted it," Lowder recalled.

