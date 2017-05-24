'The Defenders' News: Luke Cage and Jessica Jones' Romance Might Be Rekindled, Teases Mike Colter

Fans of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones' romance might see the two cuddle up again in the upcoming Marvel series titled "The Defenders." This was teased by actor Mike Colter, who plays Luke in the series.

Facebook/defendersPromotional banner for the upcoming Netflix original series, “Marvel’s The Defenders.”

Luke and Jessica got really close in the "Jessica Jones" series. However, the show's previous season's final episode saw them go their separate ways. After having been controlled by Kilgrave, Luke, who just then woke up from a coma, ran out of Jessica's home to go his own way.

While the end of their romance disheartened fans in the "Jessica Jones" series, Colter recently teased that what they had before might be rekindled in "The Defenders."

"I can tease you that there may or may not be something between them. I mean, it's great. You get to see Luke and Jessica together again on screen. Hopefully you'll all be satisfied seeing how it moves to another storyline," Colter said at the "Defenders" panel at Comicpalooza.

Although Colter hinted at the possibility of the two working together again, fans have yet to know how the spark will be rekindled in the upcoming series.

At this point in the story, Luke is romantically involved with Claire Temple, who is played by Rosario Dawson. The promotional photos for the new "The Defenders" series feature the two characters together, indicating that their relationship is still well when the series returns. It can be recalled that their romance started in the second half of Luke Cage's solo series.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe tends to remain faithful to the storylines of the original comic books, it is highly likely that Luke and Jessica will be an item again in the upcoming series. In the original comics, the two characters got married and even had children. However, some Marvel shows tend to go a different route, so fans can never really tell.

"The Defenders" premieres on Aug. 18 on Netflix.