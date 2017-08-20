'The Defenders' Season 2 News, Release Date: EP Marco Ramirez Talks Show's Future, Twists

Facebook/defenders 'The Defenders' is now streaming on Netflix.

"The Defenders" just recently dropped on Netflix, but fans are already wondering whether there will be a second season.

The highly anticipated team-up of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Dardevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones) reached a climax on Aug. 18, when Netflix finally released all eight episodes of Marvel's "The Defenders."

Showrunner Marco Ramirez recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what happened in the finale and the possibility of a second season. Neither Netflix nor Marvel has announced future plans for "The Defenders," but fans are surely holding their breath for more.

"That's another Jeph Loeb question," Ramirez told the publication when asked whether "The Defenders" will return.

In July, Marvel TV EVP Jeph Loeb appeared at the San Diego Comic-Con and told Collider that they have yet to open a conversation about a potential second season.

"I don't know," Loeb admitted. "You know, we haven't really gotten to that place. I don't know that there will be a 'Defenders' #2."

If "The Defenders" does receive a season 2 order, though, it does not seem likely that the Hand will return. Ramirez revealed that he and the writers felt that it was appropriate to have the Hand end by the finale, but he also does not discount the idea of the organization making a comeback.

"The story finds a way, so who knows?" he said.

As for the surprising twists in "The Defenders," particularly concerning Elektra's (Elodie Yung) turn as the villain and Daredevil's sacrifice, Ramirez also gave his two cents. Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), who was initially thought to be the main antagonist of the series, was shockingly killed by Elektra by the end of the sixth episode. And Ramirez revealed that the decision to make Elektra the central villain of the show came about organically.

Daredevil, on the other hand, gave his life fighting against Elektra. And while he was presumed dead at first, it was ultimately revealed that he made it out alive. However, Ramirez refused to give any details on how he survived. It is likely that the story will be explored in season 3 of "Daredevil."

"The Defenders" is now streaming on Netflix.